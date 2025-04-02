FIR lodged against suspended Amethi district social welfare officer on corruption charges

Amethi (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Police have lodged an FIR against a suspended district social welfare officer in a corruption case at a police station here on Wednesday, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Gauriganj police station Shyam Narayan Pandey said that an FIR has been registered against accused Manoj Kumar Shukla under relevant sections of BNS, Information Technology Amendment Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.

He said the FIR has been registered on the complaint of Deputy Director (Social Welfare) Rakesh Raman.

According to government sources, on the information of the dispute between the district social welfare officer of Amethi district and his assistant regarding bribe money, Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun directed the deputy director to investigate.

Based on the investigation report, District Social Welfare Officer Manoj Kumar Shukla and the assistant Gokul Prasad Jaiswal were suspended on Tuesday.

Jaiswal had complained against Shukla, alleging that he demanded bribes. Jaiswal told the investigating officer with evidence that the district social welfare officer transferred Rs 40,000 from his mobile to his wife's account. On the other hand, Manoj Kumar Shukla has accused Gokul Prasad of taking bribes. The matter is being investigated. PTI COR CDN CDN KSS KSS