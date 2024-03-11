FIR lodged against three govt schoolteachers for molesting students in Naryanpur district

Narayanpur, Mar 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against three teachers of a government-run school in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district for allegedly molesting girl students, police said on Monday.

The FIR (first information report) was lodged at the Edka police station of the district based on a report of the District's Child Protection Unit (DCPU) about the alleged incidents of molestation, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, the women and child development department's child welfare committee in the district had received a complaint about alleged molestation of some girl students of a government middle school by teachers, he said.

Subsequently, the DCPU of the department visited the school and recorded the statements of students during which five to six of them, all minors, accused three teachers of molesting them, the official said.

Based on the DCPU's report, the three teachers were booked under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

An investigation was underway, the police official added. PTI COR TKP RSY