FIR lodged against three persons for threatening BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary

Mathura (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against three persons at the city police station here for allegedly threatening BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary, police said on Sunday.

The FIR was lodged against three people, including Ravindra Jatav, Azad Ansari and one unidentified person on Saturday under BNS sections 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 352 (intentional insult with intention to provoke a breach of peace) and section 67 of the IT act, they said.

Chaudhary, who is the MLA from Mant seat of Mathura, alleged that someone called him up on August 25 night and threatened to kill him and his son.

The MLA said that someone also called him up on August 30 and threatened him using abusive and casteist slurs and said "you give a lot of statements on TV. We will see you. Our leader has ordered us to kill you".

Chaudhary also said in his complaint that some people have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on the social media platform 'X' for the person who brings his tongue.

Apart from this, various types of threatening posts are also being made against him.

During a television discussion on August 23, Chaudhary had stirred a controversy after he called former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati the most corrupt leader.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad had strongly criticized his remarks. PTI ABN AS AS