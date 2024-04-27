FIR lodged as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor goes missing, Delhi Police team visits his house

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday visited the house of actor Gurucharan Singh on Saturday to investigate his mysterious disappearance, officials said.

The Delhi police on Saturday lodged an FIR under Section 365 (abduction) over the disappearance of Singh, who plays the role of 'Roshan Singh Sodhi' in the famous TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', they said.

Multiple teams have been formed to find the 50-year-old actor, who resides in the Palam area here, after he went missing five days ago, the police said.

He was last seen on April 22 near the Delhi airport with a backpack, the police said citing a CCTV footage.

CCTV footage near his residence is being checked to know more about his route from his house to Delhi airport.

Police sources said a team of two officers of the special cell on Saturday visited Singh's house and marked the area to collect more information on his route and other activities done by him after stepping out of the house. "Actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22 evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

"Singh's father lodged a missing complaint saying his son had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8.30 pm. He has been missing since then," Meena said.

The actor had left his home here to take a flight for Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai, neither he returned to his home and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated.

The officer said the police are investigating the entire matter from every angle.

We are looking for footage and we have even found many vital clues through technical investigation. According to the CCTV footage, he was last seen near the airport with a backpack, the DCP said. PTI BM RPA