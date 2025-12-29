FIR on missing saroops filed after request from Sikh bodies, SGPC must cooperate: Mann

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said an FIR was registered over the 328 missing saroops (sacred copies) of Guru Granth Sahib following demands from several Sikh bodies, and asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to cooperate in the probe.

Mann's statement came a day after the five Singh Sahiban, or heads of five Sikh temporal seats, asked the AAP government to stop meddling in the internal matters of Sikhs or face action in accordance with Panthic traditions.

After holding a key meeting on Sunday, the Singh Sahiban had asserted that Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was the democratically elected Panthic organisation, and the Constitution of India stipulates that no government can directly or indirectly interfere in the internal affairs of any religion.

Addressing media in Chandigarh on Monday, Mann said he wondered how FIR registration on the missing saroops of the holy book could be called "interference in Sikh matters" when their whereabouts are still unknown.

"There is no revenge in it. We and the Sangat (Sikh spiritual collective) want to know who have these saroops," said Mann, adding that the SGPC should cooperate with the investigation and provide records so that action can be taken against the culprits.

Pointing to an SGPC resolution, the chief minister said the apex gurdwara body had once advocated legal action into the missing saroops.

Asked whether those named in the FIR will be summoned, Mann replied in the affirmative. "Will summon them. We will see who does not appear," he said, "Why have those named in the FIR gone underground? They should come forward to give the details." On December 7, Amritsar Police registered a case against 16 people, including a former SGPC chief secretary, in connection with the disappearance of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in 2020.

The SGPC dubbed the FIR registration as a direct challenge to the Akal Takht and an unwarranted interference in its administrative rights.

The missing of saroops from the SGPC's publication house in Amritsar came to light in June 2020, leading to a major controversy at that time. An Akal Takht-appointed panel had then conducted an inquiry into the matter and found several SGPC officials guilty of misconduct.

Mann said an FIR was lodged as several Sikh organisations and Panthic bodies have been demanding a thorough probe into the matter. Many Sant Samaj organisations have given memorandums to the state government, he said.

He added that a special investigation team has been formed to conduct the probe.

In their order on Sunday, the Singh Sahiban, or heads of the five Sikh temporal seats, said the government was justifying its legal action on the basis of the Ishar Singh Commission report, whereas it was clearly mentioned on page number 230 of the report that this matter should be resolved through the Akal Takht authority and SGPC institutions, instead of governmental law or police mechanisms.

The top Sikh clergy referred to the then Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh's statement on November 17, 2020, clarifying that the matter pertained to administrative corruption and financial negligence, and that the SGPC had already dismissed the guilty employees.

They ordered that extending any kind of cooperation with the government or the police in this matter was not in the Panth's interest. PTI CHS VSD RUK RUK