FIR over fireworks outside Kejriwal's residence on his release; BJP, Cong attack AAP

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Delhi Police filed an FIR on Saturday over bursting of firecrackers, which is banned in the city till January 1, outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here to welcome him upon his release from the Tihar Jail.

An official said a case under section 223 (b) (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unknown persons at the Civil Lines Police station.

The section entails imprisonment of up to one year, or fine which may extend to five thousand, or both.

The BJP welcomed the registration of FIR, and the Congress also criticised the AAP over the bursting of firecrackers. The AAP, however, said people were ecstatic over the release of their "favourite" leader and expressed their happiness through fireworks.

There is a ban on the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to control air pollution in the coming winter season. The ban was announced by the Kejriwal government on Monday.

Firecrackers were burst outside the CM's residence after his release from the Tihar Jail on Friday evening. He was jailed for more than five months in connection with a CBI case linked the alleged scam in formulating the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal on Friday and the AAP workers who had gathered at his residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines area to welcome him burst firecrackers.

The FIR is registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector who was deployed at the 6 Flag Staff Road on Friday evening.

"I was deployed at 6 Flag Staff Road for the law and order arrangements at 6.45 pm. A lot of people were gathered and I heard the sound of fire crackers creating pollution," he has stated in the FIR.

The officer said when he went to see those who were bursting the crackers ran away.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that people are "shocked" to see the "hypocrisy" of the AAP whose government has banned firecrackers even for Hindu festival days, in the name of pollution, but its leaders and workers burst crackers.

"The Delhi BJP welcomes the sou moto registration of FIR related to crackers burning and calls upon Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai to accept moral and legal responsibility," he said.

The AAP said people burst firecrackers to express their happiness. "The people of Delhi were ecstatic with the release of their favourite leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It was an emotional moment after the release, & a few people expressed their happiness," the party said.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said AAP supporters made a mockery of the Kejriwal government's order to ban manufacture, sale, purchase and bursting of crackers till January 1.

When the ruling party takes the lead to disobey the ban, how can the government expect others to obey it, he asked. PTI ALK TIR TIR TIR