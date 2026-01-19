FIR over 'forged letter' in Sonowal's name calling for course correction before Assam polls

Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that an FIR has been lodged over a "forged letter" which called for "course correction" ahead of this year's Assam assembly elections.

The letter, which is being widely circulated on social media, is purportedly on Sonowal's official letterhead and contains his signature, which the former Assam CM said was fake.

The document, marked to the BJP's national president, spoke about the "ground situation" in Assam with an appeal for "course correction" before assembly polls, which is likely in March-April.

In an X post, Sonowal said, "It has come to my notice that a forged letter bearing the official letterhead and fake signature of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal is being circulated by miscreants with malafide intent." He said this constitutes a "serious criminal offence" involving forgery, impersonation and misuse of official government identity, aimed at spreading misinformation and discrediting a constitutional authority.

"An FIR has been lodged in this matter, and law enforcement agencies have been requested to investigate the case on priority and take strict legal action against those responsible," the Union minister said.

He said the letter and its contents are "completely fake and fabricated".

"The public and media are advised not to rely on or circulate such fraudulent material and to verify information only through official sources," Sonowal said.

The office of the Union minister earlier in the day lodged a complaint at Parliament Street police station in New Delhi over the matter.