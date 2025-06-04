FIR registered after Delhi judge flags forged judicial orders

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A district judge of Patiala House Courts in the national capital has filed a police complaint alleging forged court orders — including an arrest warrant and an asset seizure order — bearing his signature were circulated on social media in New Delhi.

An FIR was registered in New Delhi Cyber Police Station on April 23 after the District Judge of Commercial Court-01 reported that forged documents bearing his name and fake designation as Judicial Magistrate First Class had been sent through social media on multiple occasions.

The first instance occurred on May 31, 2024, when an "arrest warrant" order in the name of “State Vs Ms. Ankita” was circulated under his forged signature. The second incident was reported in December, involving a similar asset seizure order dated December 2, 2024, in the name of “State Vs Sanket Suresh Satam”, according to the FIR.

Both orders falsely listed him as Judicial Magistrate First Class at the District Court in Delhi. The FIR mentioned that the judge never issued such orders, and the documents bore forged signatures. The complaint was submitted through his Senior Judicial Assistant (SJA).

“Besides the above, I have received similar messages on my WhatsApp and complaints have been made to the concerned higher authorities. It is pertinent to mention here that the above-mentioned documents/orders i.e. Warrant of Arrest & Asset Seizure Order, are forged. I have not issued/ passed any such Order,” the FIR read.

The complainant no longer had access to the original messages or the contacts from which they were received, it revealed.

“Based on the enquiry and content of the complaint, offences under sections 204 (Personating a public servant), 336 (Forgery), and 337 (Offense of forgery of a court record, public register, or other similar document) of the BNS were found to be made out. Accordingly, an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station, New Delhi District,” it said. PTI SSJ SSJ RT RT