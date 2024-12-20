FIR registered after ink-like substance thrown on Cong leader in Indore during BJYM protest

Indore, Dec 20 (PTI) A case has been registered after a “black ink-like substance” was thrown on a Congress leader during a protest by BJYM members in Indore, an official said on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma said that the black ink-like substance was allegedly thrown on Congress leader Girish Joshi during the gherao protest of the city Congress office by BJYM on Thursday evening.

On the complaint of Congress leaders, a case was registered late Thursday night against unidentified people under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 133 (assault or use of criminal force on a person with intent to insult him).

Eyewitnesses said that Congress leaders gathered at the Pandharinath police station and protested demanding the registration of a case over the incident. The Congress members stayed put at the police station till the case was registered.

BJYM workers had protested in front of the city office of Congress, accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of manhandling ruling BJP MPs inside the Parliament House complex.

The Congress has alleged that workers of the BJP's youth wing attacked the main opposition party's local office under the pretext of protest. The BJP has denied the charge. PTI HWP ADU NR