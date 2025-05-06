FIR registered after IPS officer's wife alleges harassment of children at IPL match in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered against two unknown persons after the wife of an IPS officer lodged a complaint alleging that her children were harassed during a recent IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here, police said.

The incident occurred in the Diamond Box, a premium seating enclosure, at around 9.40 pm on May 3, they said.

According to the complainant, two people abused her son (22) and inappropriately touched her daughter (26).

She further alleged that the couple shouted at, threatened and disturbed her children. They also abused her daughter and behaved "indecently" with her.

The complainant claimed that the entire incident was recorded by her son on his mobile phone.

Police said that one of the suspects involved in the incident was a senior Income Tax official.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under BNS sections 351(1) ( criminal intimidation), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) 75(1) (sexual harassment), 79 (criminalizes acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty), police said, adding further investigation.

The incident took place during a match between RCB and CSK.