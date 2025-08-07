FIR registered after iron rod from metro construction site falls on man's head in autorickshaw

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) Police registered a criminal case against unidentified persons after an iron rod fell from a metro rail construction site in Bhiwandi on a moving autorickshaw and pierced the head of a passenger, an official said on Wednesday.

The passenger, identified as Sonuali Shaikh, was seriously injured in the incident on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 2 pm in Bhiwandi city, where the first phase of the Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line is under construction, an official said.

He said a 7 to 8 feet-long iron rod fell from the overhead metro construction structure and struck a passing autorickshaw below.

The profusely bleeding Shaikh was rushed to a hospital where a surgery was conducted for five hours to remove the iron rod, police said.

Police booked a case under section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS against the unidentified persons.

Further investigation is underway.