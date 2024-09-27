FIR registered against 11 persons over child marriage

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) The Thane city police have registered an FIR against 11 persons, including a 31-year-old woman from Pune, over the illegal marriage of her minor daughter, an official said on Friday.

The 13-year-old girl was married to a man from Mumbra near Thane on August 8 despite objections from the teenager’s father, the official said.

The girl’s father first approached the Child Welfare Officer and the FIR was registered on September 25 on his directions.

The 11 individuals, including the man who married the minor and his relatives, have been booked under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the official added. PTI COR NR