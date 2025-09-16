FIR registered against AIMIM UP chief for controversial remark on Maharaja Suheldev

Bahraich (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) An FIR was registered against AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali and another person at the Dehat police station on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharaja Suheldev during a party event.

The FIR was filed by Tilak Ram Mishra, district general secretary of the Hindu Raksha Dal, who alleged that Ali, during a party programme at Feroz Bagwan’s residence on Trimuhani Road on Sunday, referred to Maharaja Suheldev as a "lutera" (robbers) while addressing party workers.

"Salar Masud Ghazi was not a 'lutera' but Suheldev was. Ghazi was a Muslim, and Muslims are just and fair," he had said adding that Ghazi had fought against Suheldev's alleged injustices.

Ali also claimed that the AIMIM had earlier been in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), but Rajbhar broke ties after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Salar Masud Ghazi’s dargah in Bahraich and aligned with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Ali further targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, questioning whether he sided with Ghazi or Maharaja Suheldev.

The FIR alleges that Ali’s remarks were intended to disrupt communal harmony.

It also named Feroz Bagwan, the host of the event, for allegedly playing a role in inciting public anger, officials said.

According to police sources, a case has been registered under Sections 353(2) (Statements conducing public mischief) and 196(1)B (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) of the BNS, and an investigation is underway, they said.

The controversy comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a grand memorial for Maharaja Suheldev in Chittora, Bahraich, on June 10, unveiling a 40-foot-high statue.

Adityanath had described Maharaja Suheldev as a revered hero and Ghazi as an invader, echoing previous statements by BJP leaders glorifying Suheldev as a great warrior. PTI COR ABN NB