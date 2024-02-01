FIR registered against BJP MP, 2 police inspectors for illegally occupying gurdwara in UP's Gonda

Gonda, Feb 1 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against BJP's Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh and two police inspectors on the direction of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court for forcibly taking possession of a gurdwara here in September last year, police on Thursday said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that 50 to 60 others have also been included in this case registered with the Mankapur police station.

Acting on a writ petition filed by a woman named Gurbachan Kaur in connection with this incident on January 30 last year, the High Court had ordered to register a case against the accused.

The police had not lodged a case despite the court's earlier order.

The woman had approached the High Court when no case was registered for months. PTI CORR SNS AS AS