FIR registered against hotel owner for derogatory remark against Kannada people on display board

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) A case was registered against a hotel owner on Saturday after a derogatory remark against Kannada people allegedly appeared on the hotel's variable message display board here, police said.

After the video of the incident that occurred on Friday night went viral on social media, the police swung into action and the alleged display board was removed, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said that under the Madiwala police station limits, it was found that a derogatory message against Kannada people was appearing on a variable message system board, and a suo-moto case was registered by the sub-inspector who monitors the social media.

"A case has been registered against the hotel owner who was running Gs Suites. An investigation is underway. Five people working there have been picked up for questioning. Owner is said to be abroad. All those linked will be issued notices and inquired," she said.

A detailed inquiry will be done to know how the message got generated, she said.

"Prima facie what we have come to know is that they (hotel) had complained to a company in Koramangala, who made the board, about different kinds of messages appearing on it," she told reporters.

To a question on claims if someone had hacked the system, she said, "We have called the company representatives to find out how the system works. Apparently, a contract was given to the company three years back for the boards, and from May 8 different kinds of messages appeared. Police came to know about it in the morning. We will have to gather electronic evidence." PTI AMP KSU KH