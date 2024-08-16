FIR registered against Indore school teacher for strip-searching students to find mobile phones

Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) A first information report (FIR) has been registered against a teacher of a government school who allegedly strip-searched girl students to look for a mobile phone that rang during class in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday.

As per a complaint lodged by parents, the teacher allegedly took five girl students to the washroom and strip-searched them after a mobile phone rang during class at a government girls higher secondary school on August 2, an official said.

Malharganj police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Raghuvanshi said initial investigations have revealed that the teacher had "mentally tortured" minor girls by allegedly making them remove their clothes to find their mobile phones.

An FIR was registered under sections 76 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and section 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

The police have recorded statements of the victims, their parents and teachers, Raghuvanshi said.

During the investigation, it was found that the teacher had no "sexual intention", and hence, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was not included in the FIR, he said.

On August 9, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation filed by social activist Chinmoy Mishra. The court had directed the state government to file a report within a week on the action taken following the police complaint.

The PIL sought compliance of POCSO Act be ensured in the case and appropriate directions for quick action in such incidents. PTI HWP MAS ARU