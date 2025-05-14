FIR registered against MP minister Vijay Shah for controversial remarks against Col Sofia Qureshi

Indore, May 14 (PTI) An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore district on Wednesday night for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, following the orders of the High Court, an official said.

A police officer said that on the orders of the High Court, an FIR has been registered at the Manpur police station.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Hitika Vasal confirmed to PTI that the FIR has been registered.

The FIR has been registered under sections 152 (an act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1) (B) (an act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (C) (speaking about a member of a community, which has an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities).

Shah had made the controversial statement during a public event in a rural area in Indore district on Monday without taking Qureshi's name.

Colonel Qureshi had shared the details of 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian Armed Forces in regular press conferences. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also attended these press conferences.

After a huge controversy arose over this statement, Shah said that if anyone is hurt by his words, he is ready to apologise 10 times. He had also said that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.