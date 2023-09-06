FIR registered against Lokshahi's editor, media person over Kirit Somaiya video case

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the editor-in-chief of a regional news channel and a media person for allegedly transmitting sexually explicit content in connection with the Kirit Somaiya purported video case, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint by BJP leader and former MP Somaiya, the police on Tuesday registered the FIR against Kamlesh Sutar, editor-in-chief of Lokshahi news channel, and media person Anil Thatte, the official said.

Sutar said he has cooperated with the police and will continue to do so but the work of raising questions will go on.

Sutar and Thatte have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 500 (defamation) and sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (transmission of material containing sexually explicit acts in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

The police in July launched an investigation after a purported video of Somaiya showing him in a compromising position went viral on social media.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then said in the legislative council that a detailed probe would be carried out into the matter.

As per the complaint, obscene content from the purported video was shown on the regional news channel Lokshahi and Thatte shared it on his YouTube channel, the official said, adding that the probe in the case is underway.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Sutar said the police have registered a case against him in connection with the Somaiya purported video case.

“I have cooperated with the police in the investigation earlier and will cooperate with them in future as well,” he said on the social media platform.

However, the work of raising questions of the public will continue unabated, he said.