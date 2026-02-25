FIR registered against nurse, doc, pvt hospital mgt after finger of infant partially severed

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) A case was registered against the nurse, doctor and management of a private hospital here for alleged negligence after the finger of a six-month-old baby boy was partially severed during the discharge process, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, in his complaint, Vijay Kumar said that on February 19, he took his six-month-old child to a private hospital in Indiranagar here for consultation after he developed fever and cold. As per the doctor's advise, he was admitted for further treatment at about 10.57 am.

He was to be discharged at 3 pm on February 24 and accordingly, the hospital bill was paid while the discharge process was going on in the ward.

At the time of discharge, the nurse on duty removed the drip. While removing the dressing, she allegedly cut the tip of the little finger on the child's left hand. Due to this, the child suffered severe pain and injury, he alleged, as per the FIR.

"Immediately thereafter, the child was taken to the emergency ward, where dressing was done and a plaster was applied. Initially, the concerned staff informed us that it was not a major injury and that since the child is small, it would heal on its own. However, due to their negligence, my 6-month-old child sustained a serious injury to the little finger of his left hand, causing immense pain and damage," the FIR read.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 125 (b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the nurse, doctor and the management of the hospital and the matter is being investigated. PTI AMP KH