FIR registered against RSS leader over alleged hate speech in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 22 (PTI) A case was registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat over an alleged hate speech delivered during a programme held at a private college in Dakshina Kannada district, officials said on Thursday.

Puttur Town Police registered the case following a complaint by Ramachandra K, a local resident, who alleged that Bhat made statements that could promote communal disharmony while addressing students and parents during the event on January 12.

According to police, the complainant stated that the speech had the potential to incite communal hatred and violence.

The content of the speech was later uploaded on a YouTube channel named "Vikasana TV", making it accessible to a wider audience.

Based on the complaint, police have also named the organisers of the programme and the YouTube channel concerned as accused in the case.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to offences relating to promoting enmity between groups and acts prejudicial to maintaining public harmony, police said.

A senior police officer said an investigation has been initiated, and statements of witnesses present at the event will be recorded. The video content circulated on social media platforms will also be examined as part of the probe.

No arrests have been made so far, police added. PTI COR AMP KH