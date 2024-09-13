FIR registered against school in Thane district for ignoring poll department’s order

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the management of a school in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly disobeying the order of the election department, an official said on Friday.

The Dombivili police on Thursday registered the FIR under section 134 (breaches of official duty in connection with elections) of the Representation of the People Act.

The election department had earlier directed all schools – aided, non-aided and private – in the district to provide a list of their employees in connection with the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Despite the directive being sent in February, Sister Nivedita School at Ajde village did not provide the details which resulted in the FIR, said the station house officer of Manpada police station.

It’s binding on schools to act on the directive of the election department, he added. PTI COR NR