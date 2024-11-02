FIR registered against SP MLA, four others for threatening witness in 2021 case

Varanasi, Nov 2 (PTI) An FIR has been registered here against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Om Prakash Singh and four others for allegedly breaking into the house of a witness in a 2021 case against him and threatening him and his family members, police said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered at Bhelupur police station on Friday on the directions of a special MP-MLA court, they said.

On the night of June 26, 2023, SP MLA from Jamania Om Prakash Singh, his son Ritesh Singh, Chittupur Corporator O P Singh, Nand Lal Keshri and an unidentified person barged into the house of Gautam Ghosh in the Sundarpur area. Ghosh is the main witness in a case registered against Om Prakash Singh at Sigra police station here in 2021, Bhelpur Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar Shukla said.

The accused hurled abuses at Ghosh's wife and threatened to break her arms and legs if he testified in the case. The same day, Ghosh received death threats on his mobile phone, the SHO said.

Following the orders of the MP-MLA court, a case was registered in the matter against Om Prakash Singh, his son, O P Singh, Keshri and an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Friday, Shukla said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV