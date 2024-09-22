FIR registered against SP MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad for assaulting man

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party's Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad for allegedly kidnapping, threatening, and assaulting a man, police said.

The FIR was lodged by Ravi Tiwari at the Kotwali city police station here on Saturday.

The incident allegedly occurred near the State Bank of India's main branch intersection in the Faizabad City on Saturday afternoon after a dispute over commission in a land purchase case, police said.

The FIR alleged that Ajit Prasad and five-six others assaulted, threatened and kidnapped Tiwari.

Prasad, who is also involved in property dealing, is likely to contest from the Milkipur seat as Samajwadi Party candidate in by-election. The seat was held by his father but fell vacant after his election as an MP.

However, the party has not officially released its list of candidates for the by-elections.

The complainant is a resident of the Paliya Risali village in the Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya. Police said a detailed probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK