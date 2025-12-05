FIR registered against two cops, four others over assault at Vrindavan temple in UP

Mathura (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against two police personnel and four unidentified individuals on a court’s directions in connection with a violent incident at Vrindavan's Sri Bankey Bihari temple last month, officials said on Friday.

The case, filed at the women's police station, names constable Jagvendra and Ajeet along with four unidentified accused.

According to the FIR, accessed by PTI, the complainant had visited the temple with six others on November 4 when the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, passed obscene remarks and harassed her.

It states that Jagvendra and Ajeet attempted to drag the complainant away, and when she and her brothers resisted, they allegedly tore her clothes and abused her.

The complaint further alleges that the accused assaulted other devotees with an iron rod, injuring one of her brothers, and threatened those who tried to intervene.

The complainant also alleged that valuables, including Rs 60,000, were snatched from members of her group, and that a false case was lodged against her brothers, leading to their arrest.

She claimed she had earlier approached the Vrindavan police and Mahila Thana, but no action was taken. Her brothers later received treatment at the Military Hospital for their injuries, she added in the complaint. PTI COR CDN PRK