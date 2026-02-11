FIR registered against woman for making 'objectionable' remarks against Mayawati

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) An FIR has been registered here against a woman for allegedly making objectionable remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The case was lodged on the complaint of BSP Cantonment Assembly president Gangaram Verma.

According to the police, the objectionable post was allegedly made from the Facebook account of Shreya Yadav.

In his complaint, Verma said that on February 9 at around 4 pm, a party meeting was underway at the residence of Cantonment Assembly in-charge Devesh Kumar Gautam in the Damodar Nagar area of Alambagh. During the meeting, while scrolling through Facebook, he came across a post by Yadav, which allegedly contained remarks against Mayawati.

The complaint alleged that the post used "highly objectionable, indecent and socially unacceptable language" against the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, hurting her personal dignity and causing resentment among party workers.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Krishna Nagar Pradhyumna Kumar Singh told PTI that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint and further investigation is underway.