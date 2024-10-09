FIR registered as Mumbai man gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife for not bringing money from her parents

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been booked for allegedly giving his wife ‘triple talaq’ (instant divorce), which was banned in 2019, for not getting money from her parents, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when the 22-year-old woman approached the JJ Marg police station with a complaint against her husband, his parents and younger brother, the official said.

In her complaint, the woman said she married the man, who is in the scrap business, in 2020 against her parents’ wishes. She then snapped ties with her parents and started living with her husband and his family at Pydhonie in south Mumbai.

The couple has two children, the official said, citing the woman’s complaint.

Soon after the marriage, the woman’s in-laws allegedly forced her to take up a job and earn following which she started working as a teacher in a private school. However, they allegedly kept asking her to get money from her parents, the official said.

The woman told the police that she was harassed physically and mentally by her in-laws after she refused to bring money from her parents.

On July 20, her husband asked her to get money to purchase a 2-BHK flat in the Bhendi Bazar area by demanding a share in her parents’ property. She alleged that she was assaulted for rejecting their demand.

On September 24, the in-laws asked the woman to bring Rs 50,000 for the wedding of her husband’s younger brother. While they again beat her up for not acting on their demand, her husband gave her ‘triple talaq’, the official said citing the complaint.

The woman then started living separately and subsequently approached the police.

On her complaint, a case was registered against her husband and in-laws under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, Dowry Prohibition Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI DC NR