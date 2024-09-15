FIR registered as woman accuses two men of raping her in Palghar district

Palghar, Sep 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case against two men for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman at knifepoint, an official said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place on the night of September 10 and the woman approached the Tulinj police four days later, he said.

Senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar said there seems to be some dispute between the woman and the accused, identified as Jitendra Yadav, alias Katu, and Avi Jaiswal, alias Billu.

Police are verifying the facts of the complaints and also on the lookout for the accused, he added. PTI COR NR