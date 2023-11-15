FIR registered for organising bull fights in Latur district

Latur (Maha), Nov 15 (PTI) A first information report (FIR) has been registered against 24 persons for allegedly organising bull fights in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday.

Despite a ban on such events, bull fights had been organised at Korali village in Nilanga tehsil on Monday evening, said assistant police inspector Riyaz Shaikh.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and stopped the fight, he said.

A case was registered at Kasarshirshi police station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act though no arrest has been made, he added. PTI COR KRK