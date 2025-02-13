Manipur: FIR registered for selling activated SIM cards on fake documents

Imphal: Manipur Police have registered an FIR for selling activated SIM cards on fake documents, an officer said on Thursday.

The police urged all mobile service providers to ensure that proper periodic verification at all levels is done, failing which strict legal action will follow.

"An FIR was registered at Porompat police station for selling activated SIM cards on fake identity papers. Such SIM cards are used by anti-social and underground elements for extortion and intimidation of the general public," the officer said.

"During the investigation of a recent criminal case, this facet came to light wherein the subscriber, on whose name the SIM card was issued, was not aware of it and the SIM card was being used by a cadre of underground outfit for anti-social purpose," police said.

Some raids have been conducted in the course of the investigation and further raids will continue, the officer added.