FIR registered in alleged assault of student near DU's Bhagat Singh College

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault of a 20-year-old student near Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

According to the FIR seen by PTI, registered against unknown persons, the incident took place on Monday afternoon near the Shahid Bhagat Singh (Morning) College in south Delhi.

The complaint states that the victim, a second-year political science (honours) student of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Morning), was attacked by a group of four to five unidentified persons at around 2.50 pm on February 2.

The student alleged that the assault was orchestrated by three named individuals — one of them is a third-year history (hons) student and the president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

Based on the complaint and the medico-legal case (MLC) report, police have registered the FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the FIR read.