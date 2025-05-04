FIR registered in connection with ''gun salute'', recovery of firearms in Manipur''s Kangpokpi

Imphal, May 4 (PTI) An FIR has been registered in connection with an alleged 'gun salute' in memory of those killed in ethnic violence in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Sunday.

Five firearms were recovered from Saikul, where the alleged 'gun salute' was given on Saturday on the occasion of the second anniversary of the outbreak of ethnic strife since May 2023, a senior officer said.

The northeastern state had on May 3 observed a shutdown and mass gatherings after the completion of two years of violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities in hill districts.

"The 'gun salute' was given by armed men during a function in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district to observe the second anniversary of the outbreak of the ethnic violence," the officer said.

In a statement, the police said, "In connection with the 'gun salute' incident at Saikul, Kangpokpi district on Saturday, an FIR has been registered. Local leaders and elders were summoned to the police station. Raids have been conducted in different areas to arrest the miscreants." Five single-barrel guns and camouflage uniforms have been seized, the officer said, adding, organisers of the programme will be dealt with as per the law.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in the northeastern state.

The imposition of the President's rule came after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC