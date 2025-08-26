FIR registered in Dehradun Municipal Corporation fake appointments case: U'khand HC told

Nainital, Aug 25 (PTI) The state government told the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday that an FIR has been registered in the case of an alleged scam of Rs 80 crore by making fake appointments in the cleanliness committee of Dehradun Municipal Corporation between 2019 and 2024 and the investigation is going on.

The government gave this reply during the hearing on a PIL filed in the High Court.

A division bench of Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay fixed the next hearing of the case for November 10.

Dehradun resident Vikesh Negi had filed a petition in the High Court alleging that a large number of appointments were made in the cleanliness committee of the municipal corporation between 2019 and 2024, out of which there was no record regarding 99 appointments.

According to the petition, the investigation revealed that these appointments were fake but payments were made in their name.

In the last hearing, the court had asked the state government to file its reply in this matter.