FIR registered in Mithi river desilting `scam'; BMC suffered Rs 65 crore loss: police

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Police on Tuesday registered a case against 13 persons including contractors and civic officials for an alleged Rs 65 crore scam related to desilting of the Mithi river which flows through the city, and conducted searches at seven places.

It is alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials tailored the tender for the desilting contract in such a way that it benefitted a particular supplier of machinery needed for the work.

Further, the contractors generated fraudulent bills for transporting sludge out of Mumbai, the police claimed.

A special investigation team (SIT) of officials from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 13 persons, including five contractors, three middlemen, and two company officials, at Azad Maidan police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsingh Nishandar.

The BMC suffered a loss of more than Rs 65.54 crore due to the entire scam, he said.

Accused Dipak Mohan and Kishore Menon of Matprop offered `silt pusher' and multipurpose amphibious pontoon machines to the BMC costing Rs 3.09 crore. A team of BMC officials visited the plant in Kerala, and subsequently the BMC floated tenders with the exact same specifications, so that any contractor would be required to buy or hire only Matprop machines, as per the investigation.

"We have evidence that when the contractor went to Matprop to purchase the machine, they directed him to a middleman who offered to rent the machines for two years for Rs 8 crore, and later settled for Rs 4 crore," said DCP Nishandar.

Further, the contractors produced nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the owners of land in neighbouring Bhiwandi where they claimed that the sludge removed from the river would be transported and dumped.

But the probe revealed that the signatures of some of the land owners were forged. In some cases, the MoUs were signed with persons who did not own any land.

In one case, the `land owner' had died 20 years ago. The SIT also found that a piece of land where sludge was supposed to be dumped actually had row-houses on it. Acute Designs, Kailash Construction Company, N A Construction, Nikhil Construction and JRS Infrastructure are accused of submitting bogus MoUs.

The BMC officials named as accused were identified as deputy Chief Engineer Prashant Ramgude, Ganesh Bendre and Tayshette.

Besides, Dipak Mohan, Kishore Menon, Jai Joshi, Ketan Kadam and Bhupendra Purohit are also named in the FIR.

Further probe is on, DCP Nishandar said.