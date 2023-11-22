FIR registered in `oxygen supply scam'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of oxygen to civic hospitals in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said. He, however, did not give more details.

Advertisment

It has been alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) paid Rs 140 crore to a contractor for oxygen procurement and supply during the pandemic, but less than half the money was used for the actual supply and the rest of siphoned off.

The Income Tax department had conducted raids at multiple locations last month in connection with the alleged scam.

Probe is already underway in alleged irregularities in the setting up and running of the BMC's `jumbo' COVID-19 centres or field hospitals. Businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, was arrested in the case earlier this year. PTI DC KRK