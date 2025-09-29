FIR registered over 'communal' video

Latur, Sept 29 (PTI) A case was registered against unidentified persons in Latur after a communally provocative video surfaced on social media platforms, police said on Monday.

The video was falsely linked to a protest rally held in Latur on September 24 in connection with an incident in Kanpur, an official said without elaborating.

Police Superintendent Amol Tambe stated that police will take strict action against any attempt to create communal tension through fake posts or videos on social media. PTI COR NSK