FIR registered over death threat to Hindu outfit leader on social media in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Meerut Police has filed an FIR after a local Hindu outfit leader claimed a death threat on Facebook, officials said on Thursday.

"An FIR has been registered under the provisions of the IT Act and Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of BNS. The identity of the user is being traced," Civil Lines SHO Saurabh Shukla said.

All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan chief Sachin Sirohi alleged he was threatened he would be "beheaded like Kanhaiya Lal", and said if arrests were not made within 10 days, he would stage an indefinite protest at the SSP's office. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK