FIRA proposes event to showcase firewalking as ‘scientific demonstration’

Mangaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) The Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), headquartered here, has approached Hassan Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari, proposing a public event to showcase firewalking as "a scientific demonstration".

The move comes a day after Lathakumari participated in a firewalking ritual at Hasanamba temple in Hassan.

Dr Narendra Nayak, FIRA President, explained in a letter to the deputy commissioner that the firewalking act is governed by the Leidenfrost effect, in which a layer of vapour protects the foot from hot embers.

He stressed that the phenomenon is "entirely physical and unrelated to divine intervention or religious faith." Highlighting the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, Nayak cautioned that associating firewalking with religious rituals could inadvertently legitimise a practice that the law regulates due to its potential risks.

Citing Article 51A(h) of the Constitution, which encourages scientific temper and inquiry, Nayak proposed organising a demonstration in Hassan devoid of any religious context.

He said the initiative could educate the public about "the scientific principles behind firewalking while promoting rational thinking." "The district administration's support can help make this a model for similar public science education programmes across the state," the FIRA chief added.