Fire after cylinder blasts in truck in Mumbai's Dharavi area doused; no one hurt

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) A fire broke out after a blast in two gas cylinders in a truck in Dharavi on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.

The blaze started at 9:50pm when the truck was near Nature Park, PNGP Colony on Sion-Dharavi Link Road, the official said, adding the vehicle's driver has been taken into custody by Dharavi police.

The incident caused panic in the area and a major traffic jam on the arterial Sion- Dharavi link road, he said.

"Four vehicles were damaged. The blaze, which was declared as level 2 at 10:07pm, was doused with the help of 19 fire-tenders," a civic official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added. PTI DC ZA BNM