Fire after cylinder blasts in truck in Mumbai's Dharavi area; dousing op underway

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) A fire broke out after a blast in two gas cylinders in a truck in Dharavi on Monday, though there are no reports of any injuries, a police official said.

The incident took place at 9:50pm when the truck was near Nature Park, PNGP Colony on Sion-Dharavi Link Road, the official said.

"The incident caused panic in the area and a major traffic jam on the arterial Sion- Dharavi link road. The firefighting operation is underway. Eight fire engines, eight jumbo tankers and other equipment has been deployed," he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, a civic official said.