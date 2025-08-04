Fire and Fury Corps GOC visits LAC in Ladakh, reviews security situation

Leh/Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) General officer commanding (GoC) of Fire and Fury Corps Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla on Monday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and reviewed the security situation.

He also visited the solar hydrogen micro grid project site and appreciated the efforts to promote green energy in the remote border vibrant village.

"Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire & Fury Corps, visited forward areas of Chushul Brigade and reviewed the security situation and their operational preparedness," the Fire and Fury Corps said on X.

While interacting with all ranks, he complimented them for their steadfastness and encouraged them to ensure the highest standards of professionalism and vigilance. PTI AB RHL RHL