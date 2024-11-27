Fire and Fury Corps GOC visits LoC in Ladakh, reviews operational readiness of troops

Leh/Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, on Wednesday reviewed operational readiness of troops during his visit to forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Ladakh.

Advertisment

He commended the troops for maintaining high standards of professionalism and physical endurance despite the challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

"GOC Fire and Fury Corps visited forward posts of Forever in Operations Division along the Line of Control and reviewed the operational readiness and winter preparations," the Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X.

Lt Gen Bhalla lauded all ranks for their professionalism, physical endurance, and dauntless courage in the face of tough terrain and harsh weather conditions, it said. PTI AB KVK KVK