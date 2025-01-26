Fire at 15-storey building in Mumbai’s Kurla put out after two hours; no injuries

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) A fire that broke out in a 15-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Kurla East area on Sunday evening was put out after two hours, a fire official said.

Advertisment

As soon as the fire started in the Shivaji Nagar SRA building near Swastik Park, all residents were evacuated in time and no one was injured, the official said.

The ‘level one’ fire (less intensity) broke out around 7 pm and was extinguished after about two hours. It was confined to the electrical duct from the ground floor to the 15th floor, the official said.

The building was evacuated and nobody was trapped, he said.

Advertisment

“Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and scores of personnel were pressed into service to douse the flames,” added the official. PTI ZA BNM NR