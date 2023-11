Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) A fire broke out Tuesday in a building in the Wazir Bagh area of the city, officials here said. No casualties were reported yet.

A three-storey wooden building was engulfed in flames around 8.30 pm in the Wazir Bagh area of the city, officials said.

Firefighters were engaged in the efforts to put out the blaze. Further details were awaited.