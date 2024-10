Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at an abandoned factory in east Kolkata's Beliaghata area on Thursday, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident so far, he said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the Fire Brigade official said.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained after an inquiry, he said. PTI AMR BDC