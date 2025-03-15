Fire at apartment in Delhi's Dwarka, 2 women, pet rescued

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman, her daughter and their pet dog were rescued from a fire that broke out at a sixth-floor apartment in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 5 on Saturday evening, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The incident happened around at 5.30 pm when some things inside the house caught fire, the official said.

Usha Sharma, her daughter Vinita (30) along with their pet took shelter in the balcony and got trapped but were safely rescued by firefighters, the official said.

Six fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, he said.

No injuries were reported, and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the official said. PTI SSJ BM NB NB