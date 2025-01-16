Fire at automobile firm's godown in Navi Mumbai; no casualty, 6 vehicles gutted

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a godown, where vehicles and spare parts of an automobile company were kept, in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township shortly after midnight on Thursday, civic official saids.

No person was injured, they said, adding that six four-wheelers were destroyed in the incident.

A person reported at 12.26 am about the blaze at the godown located in Nagaon gram panchayat, Dahisar Mori, in Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After receiving the alert, police and fire brigade teams from various locations rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control after a two-hour operation, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR GK