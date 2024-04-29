Fire at bank''s zonal office in Odisha, 3 injured

Baripada (Odisha), Apr 29 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a fire broke out at the zonal office building of a public sector bank in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday, an official said.

They were rescued from the smoke-filled three-storey office building in Baripada, but they were in unconscious condition at that time, he said.

The injured were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here and their condition is stated to be stable, the official said, adding that others who were in the office came out safely.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 1 pm, assistant fire and emergency services officer Bhabendra Nath Dey said.

It was suspected that the fire broke out at the Bank of India's zonal office canteen, located on the third floor of the building, he said.

It took almost three hours to douse the blaze, the official said, adding that an investigation has been initiated and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighters faced difficulties in conducting the operation as thick smoke engulfed the office building, he added. PTI COR BBM BDC