Fire at banquet hall in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a banquet hall in northeast Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The fire department received a call regarding blaze at 5.01 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the banquet hall near Shastri Park.

A wedding function was underway when the fire broke out. An eyewitness, Manish Gupta told PTI Videos that the he was attending his niece's wedding when the flames engulfed the entire area in no time.

"So far no one received any injury due to the fire. Some people were stuck inside the banquet hall who were safely rescued," the official said. PTI BM HIG