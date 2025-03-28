Fire at bio-energy firm Praj Matrix in Pune district brought under control; no one hurt

Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) A major fire broke out at bio-energy firm Praj Matrix near Urwade in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Friday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that started at 8:30pm in the server room on the first floor of the firm's three storey structure, said an official.

"It quickly spread to the adjacent office and service floor on the second level. The solar panels on the roof also caught fire. Six fire engines were deployed at the site. It has been brought under control and the cooling process is on," he said.