Fire at boys' hostel of college in Pune; no casualty

Pune, Jul 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at the boys' hostel of a college in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

The fire brigade control room received a call about the blaze at the boys' hostel of the Sir Parashurambhau College and a team was immediately sent to the spot.

The blaze was caused by a short-circuit in an electrical meter installed on the outer wall of the hostel, the official said.

The college staff quickly used fire extinguishers in a effort to put out the blaze and contacted the fire brigade and the electricity department.

The fire brigade team responded promptly to the emergency and extinguished the blaze completely, the official said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," he said.

The fire brigade team ensured everyone's safety and prevented any further damage, he added.

The college is governed by a private education society. PTI COR GK